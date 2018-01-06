Global Elephant & Friends 2018-01-06 | Sand Salt Moon This slideshow requires JavaScript. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
10 thoughts on “Global Elephant & Friends”
Are these watercolors? They remind me of the mosaics I see in San Francisco.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, watercolors embellished with gold or white ink (fine lines). I was definitely doing the mosaic vibe for this, glad you like!
LikeLike
PS The giraffe one has a few blocks of colored paper cut out and glued down – as these are in my sketchbook and I was working out the color scheme ~ and liked it so kept with it for the “piece” on the page. 😀
LikeLike
Fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank ye!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Happy New Year! Hopefully warmer, soon…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy New Year to you, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just dropped by to say hello
To see how you are
How the friendly skies of FLA
Is doing these days while we here
Are eating artisanal ice cream called snow,just thought you would…….
As Sheldon Always
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi, Sheldon – thanks for the note and for stopping by! I’ve been not a very good visitor on WordPress, so please forgive me for not stopping by your blog. But I love this artisanal ice cream you are calling snow – so poetically cool, pun intended. Anyways, yes – I hear it is very cold there but it’s been quite chilly here. The iguanas are falling out of the trees and the geckos are practically frozen! Snow in Tallahassee. Strange things. Stay warm! – Cindy
LikeLike
Its ok Cindy I haven’t been do good either
But we are here now
We will try once more
As Sheldon Always
LikeLiked by 1 person